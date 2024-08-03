Kim Kardashian treats fans to glimpse of recent family trip with kids

Kim Kardashian gave an insight into a recent family trip with her four kids.

The 43-year-old TV personality took it to Instagram to share a series of photographs of her and her family on vacation at Lake Coeur d’ Alene in Idaho on Friday.

As per Daily Mail, the pictures were taken at a family gathering she hosted at a rustic locale last month before jetting away to Michael Rubin’s fabled Fourth Of July White party in Hamptons.

In regards to the pictures, Kim was seen having quality time with her kids, North, Chicago, Saint, and Psalm, at her lakeside estate.

She captioned the post, “Summertime Funtime.”

It is pertinent to mention that in the cover photo of the carousel post, she was seen sitting outside on a patio chair, surrounded by her four kids, whom she shares with ex-husband, Kayne West.



Furthermore, she threw up a peace sign and puckered her lips as her children made fun poses beside her while in one of the photos, the Kardashians star and her kids also went camping in matching white tipi tents.

During their trip, she also took her kids out for a family meal at what appeared to be Wolf Lodge Steakhouse, a rustic old-timey lodge restaurant she was seen dining at in early July.