Omid Scobie defends Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's Colombia visit decision amid threats?

Omid Scobie defends Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Colombia visit decision amid threats?

Omid Scobie, the alleged close friend of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, has seemingly come out in support of the royal couple yet again after they received backlash over their decision to visit Colombia despite a "high terrorist threat" and kidnapping risks.



Scobie took to X, formerly Twitter handle, and tweeted, “Some people really do Olympic level gymnastics to miss the point. I can only speak for myself, but never once have I received a death threat from someone in Colombia - the vast (almost exclusive) majority over the past six years has come from deranged individuals based in the UK.”

The author of the Endgame made these remarks after Meghan and Harry decided to undertake a four-day visit to Colombia later this summer, shocking royal experts after the duke expressed fear of his family’s safety in UK.

They have been invited to Colombia by the country’s vice president, Francia Marquez.

The California-based royal couple have announced the Colombia trip after the UK government issued a strong warning.

"There is a high threat of terrorist attack globally affecting UK interests and British nationals, including from groups and individuals who view the UK and British nationals as targets."



According to the Mirror, the US also currently considers Colombia a "level 3" hazard zone, with issues that include "violent crime, such as homicide, assault, and armed robbery".