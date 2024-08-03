Kanye West delights music lovers with major collaboration

Kanye West delights music lovers in major collaboration

Kanye West is back with a new surprise single Slide.



The rapper announced the surprise song, featuring a star-studded collaboration of Ty Dolla $ign and James Blake, on his website Yeezy.com.

The 47-year-old rapper's new track is the first single of Kanye and Ty‘s recently released second album Vultures 2. The duo's Vultures 1 was released earlier this year in February 2024.

As per the Mail Online, Slide, which was the only song made available across DSPs at first, was first previewed in September 2023 during a West and Ty's listening session at Le Baroque in Geneva, Switzerland, by the Yeezy founder.



This collaboration comes as Kanye faces another legal battle over copyright lawsuit, which was filed in Los Angeles.

It claims that the rapper illegally used elements of a song called 'MSD PT2' in his tracks Moon and Hurricane, which appeared on his 2021 album Donda.



This is not the first time Kanye has been sued over copyrights. He was previously sued by the rap group Boogie Down Productions, Marshall Jefferson and a Texas pastor, among others, over similar claims.

