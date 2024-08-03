Hugh Jackman pays tribute to Ke Hyu Quan after 25 years

Hugh Jackman pays tribute to Ke Hyu Quan as they met after 25 years

Deadpool & Wolverine star Hugh Jackman paid tribute to Oscar winning performer, Ke Huy Quan.



While sharing an emotional post to his social media account, Hugh began at length by explaining that he was reunited with the Everything Everywhere All at Once actor recently after 25 years.

In regards to his Instagram post, the 55-year-old fan stated that he met up with Ke Huy when both actors appeared as guests at a ceremony for Marvel President Kevin Feige last month.

Furthermore, Hugh shared a picture of himself posing with him in Los Angeles soon after Feige received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame while saying in a video, “One of the many cool things about the [Wolverine] movie being released is so many moments are happening that are making the 25 years that I've been playing Wolverine.”

The actor who played Wolverine in the recent Marvel film, recounted by admitting, “And so the other day the Walk of Fame induction ceremony for Kevin Feige. I saw Kihui Kwan (Kế Huy) and of course he won an Oscar recently and his story is incredible and his career is incredible. And we saw each other and we embraced. We worked together on X Men One. He was in the stunt team at the time working on that movie.”

As per the outlet, the pair met on the set of X-Men One in 2000, when the Saigon-born star was working as part of the stunt team on the Marvel blockbuster.