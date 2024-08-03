Health warning issued against Katie Price's Mucky mansion

Real estate agents have issued a health warning against Katie Price's Mucky mansion which she was evicted from, following her second bankruptcy.

The glamour model, 46, is relieved that her property has been put up on sale for $1.6 million even in a damaged condition, which she initially bought for $2 million.

However, the estate agents have advised potential buyers to be careful when viewing the property as the land could be contaminated by waste tipping.

"The Southern part of the land has been subject to the depositing of waste material," the brochure reads, further warning that there is 'a low to moderate risk from materials deposited on site,' including 'around open areas of water and the disused swimming pool.'

As per the ad, the house is a 'substantial detached family home including three reception rooms, nine bedrooms and four bath/shower rooms spread over three floors plus a one-bedroom annexe.'

As per DailyMail, Katie was evicted from the mansion in March over an unpaid tax bill of £761,994.05 after first being declared bankrupt in 2019.

The mother of five then moved to a £5,000 per month new Tudor-style property and has been warning everyone about the property since then, calling it 'cursed.'



"I've been wanting to get out of my old house for absolute years. It's been nothing but hell in there. I've not had any luck in that house, ever!" she disclosed to MailOnline last month.

"I hate that house. Whoever buys it, I warn them, they will get bad luck there," even concluding with the claim that it's the 'best thing' she's ever done.