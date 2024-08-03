Drake announces big project after Kendrick Lamar beef

After remaining silent for months after Kendrick Lamar beef, Drake is coming out forward with a major announcement of making an album with PartyNexDoor.



Appearing at the Her Way rapper show in Toronto, the Grammy winner said, “I know all you girls are outside and when it gets a little chilly, PartyNextDoor and Drake album will be right there for you."

Besides the announcement, the One Dance hitmaker performed a set of different songs at the concert, according to Variety.

The announcement came months after his rap battle with Kendrick which saw the duo launch diss tracks at each other.

But, in the end, the Not Like Us rapper was declared a winner by many, including Joe Budden.

Dishing on his thoughts at the beef, the media personality said on his podcast, "I think he won this off skill. He was much better than Drake the whole way."

"If I'm battling you, I need to have my options ready for all the variables; Drake didn't. And if you feel that way, then when I was telling you to stop saying that I'm outside looking for the ***** that saying he been outside," he continued.

Adding, "All that **** he was feeding to [Akademiks], talking about, 'Oh, it's been 10 years.' Nah, nah, nah — you follow it through. Don't sound like a ***** that's trying to fight a losing battle!"

"He went from, 'Nah, nah, nah' to, 'I'm going on vacation' to, 'I'm not replying no more.' That was the fastest change of tone," he noted.