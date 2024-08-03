Sofia Vergara looks vibrant in summer outfit

Sofia Vergara recently showcased her style with her bold fashion statement.



The Modern Family actress dished out her summer looks as she paid a visit to beauty appointment in Beverly Hills.

As per the Mail Online, she slayed her summer look in a floaty black dress for the solo outing to the nail salon.

The 52-year-old actress teamed the black outfit with a pair of chunky white trainers.

For the accessories, she opted a stylish black Chanel handbag and wore silver jewellery.

Her self-care outing comes just days after she enjoyed an incredible getaway to Europe with her doctor boyfriend Justin Saliman.

The actress was first romantically linked to the plastic surgeon last October, three months after she and her ex-husband Joe Manganiello announced their divorce.

Following seven years of marriage, Vergara and her 47-year-old ex settled their divorce in February.

In January, Vergara admitted to El País that they divorced because he 'wanted to have kids' and she 'didn't want to be an old mom.'

Manganiello, on other hand, refuted her claim, telling Men's Journal that they split up because 'two people grew apart, and sometimes that happens.'