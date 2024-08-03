Aerosmith announces 'heartbreaking' retirement from touring

Aerosmith just announced their official retirement from touring!

The popular rock band made the rather distressing announcement on Friday, almost a year after their front man, Steven Tyler, fractured his larynx during a September 2023 concert.

Taking to their official Instagram account, the Hole in My Soul hit-makers broke the news in a lengthy note, kicking off their note, saying, "As you know, Steven’s voice is an instrument like no other.”

Source: Instagram

“He has spent months tirelessly working on getting his voice to where it was before his injury. We’ve seen him struggling despite having the best medical team by his side. Sadly, it is clear, that a full recovery from his vocal injury is not possible,” they further wrote.

The statement continued, "We have made a heartbreaking and difficult, but necessary, decision - as a band of brothers - to retire from the touring stage. We are grateful beyond words for everyone who was pumped to get on the road with us one last time."

Expressing gratitude to their loyal fan base, Aerosmith penned, "Thanks to you, our Blue Army, that spark caught flame and has been burning for over five decades.”