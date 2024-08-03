 
Geo News

Aerosmith announces 'heartbreaking' retirement from touring

Aerosmith announced their retirement from touring after front man, Steven Tyler was not able to heal completely from his vocal injury

By
Web Desk
|

August 03, 2024

Aerosmith announces heartbreaking retirement from touring

Aerosmith just announced their official retirement from touring!

The popular rock band made the rather distressing announcement on Friday, almost a year after their front man, Steven Tyler, fractured his larynx during a September 2023 concert.

Taking to their official Instagram account, the Hole in My Soul hit-makers broke the news in a lengthy note, kicking off their note, saying, "As you know, Steven’s voice is an instrument like no other.”

Source: Instagram
Source: Instagram

“He has spent months tirelessly working on getting his voice to where it was before his injury. We’ve seen him struggling despite having the best medical team by his side. Sadly, it is clear, that a full recovery from his vocal injury is not possible,” they further wrote.

The statement continued, "We have made a heartbreaking and difficult, but necessary, decision - as a band of brothers - to retire from the touring stage. We are grateful beyond words for everyone who was pumped to get on the road with us one last time."

Expressing gratitude to their loyal fan base, Aerosmith penned, "Thanks to you, our Blue Army, that spark caught flame and has been burning for over five decades.”

Adele 'sadly' pauses first Munich concert for THIS reason amid heavy rain video
Adele 'sadly' pauses first Munich concert for THIS reason amid heavy rain
Drake announces big project after Kendrick Lamar beef
Drake announces big project after Kendrick Lamar beef
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce face 'big' hurdle in their romance
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce face 'big' hurdle in their romance
Prince William reduced Kate Middleton to tears
Prince William reduced Kate Middleton to tears
Ben Affleck leaves JLo for THIS reason, echoing Jennifer Garner divorce video
Ben Affleck leaves JLo for THIS reason, echoing Jennifer Garner divorce
Cardi B urges court for custody of her children amid Offset split woes
Cardi B urges court for custody of her children amid Offset split woes
Jessie Cave on her kids joining 'Harry Potter': 'No chance'
Jessie Cave on her kids joining 'Harry Potter': 'No chance'
Prince Harry's former girlfriend receives sad news
Prince Harry's former girlfriend receives sad news