Lainey Wilson expresses 'free spirit' concept behind song 'Good Horses'

Lainey Wilson just collaborated with country music icon, Miranda Lambert for her latest song, Good Horses.



The track, which was released on Friday and is also a part of her upcoming album, Whirlwind, features herself as well as Lambert, not only singing the song, but also holding writing credits for the lyrics.

For the melody of the track, an acoustic guitar can be heard as the two country icons layer up their vocals in harmony to belt out the lyrics.

Taking to their official Instagram account, they uploaded a shorter rendition of the song that Wilson captioned, "Good horses come home."

In a separate post she also mentioned the concept behind the song, penning, “It’s for the ones with a free spirit who love running wide open. It’s for the ones who wanna go places, meet people, discover new things about life and themselves.”

Additionally, in a release, Lambert revealed how she and the Heart Like a Truck crooner wrote the song, stating, “‘Lainey and I wrote this song at my farm with Luke Dick. Lainey is a genuine and authentic human. I love watching her dreams come true right in front of our eyes, and it’s so cool to be a little part of it.”