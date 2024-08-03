Photo: Kim Kardashian becomes 'miserable' amid self esteems struggles: Report

Kim Kardashian is reportedly battling a very painful skin condition called psoriasis.

For those unversed, Psoriasis is an uncurable pro-longed, noncontagious autoimmune disease characterized by red, pink, or purple, dry, itchy, and scaly patches on skin.

Sharing the beauty mogul’s struggles with the skin condition, an insider recently shared with Life & Style, “Kim opened up about how much her psoriasis troubled her during the Met Gala, but there’ve been plenty of other times it’s flared up and made her life miserable.”

“Anytime she’s stressed or upset she can pretty well count on having to cope with a bad bout of it and it does a real number on her self-esteem,” they also added.

Spilling the beans on the potential trigger for Kim’s uncurable disease, the source addressed, “When she has a break-up, not only is she left heartbroken, she also has to cope with feeling the pain and embarrassment of a bad psoriasis flare up.”

To make things worse, the episode “can be really painful and itchy on top of the way it impacts how she feels about her skin.”

These findings come after In Touch Weekly’s report that Kim’s breakup with Odell Beckham Jr. has severely affected her confidence.

“Where she used to get her self-esteem from looking good, now she seems to think it’s her money that makes her valuable, which is just as shallow, but that’s Kim for you,” a tipster revealed at that time.