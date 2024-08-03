'Cobra Kai' star Jacob Bertrand on Ralph Macchio, William Zabka's guidance

Jacob Bertrand, famed for his role in Cobra Kai series, recently talked about working alongside co-stars Ralph Macchio and William Zabka.

In an interview with PEOPLE magazine, Bertrand expressed his gratitude for the guidance he received from Macchio and Zabka.

He said, "I've loved every minute I've had working with them and they were kind enough to take the young kid under their wing and take the time to teach me some cool stuff," adding, "I'm just so lucky I get the opportunity to work with them."

The actor particularly praised Macchio’s directing style, describing him as an "actor's director."

He said, "Especially when Ralph was directing, it was such a blast to be directed by him, I've never been directed by what someone will call an actor's director before. Our show is so rushed and we don't have a lot of time to do anything but for whatever reason, when Ralph was directing, you don't feel rushed."

Cobra Kai, which premiered in 2018, is concluding with its sixth and final season.