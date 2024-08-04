 
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry secretly ‘embarrassed' of Spotify era

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry want to do something new with career

Web Desk
August 04, 2024

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are onto a rethinking streak as they plan on a career shift.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who received a shameful ending with Spotify, are natural to be embarrassed, says an expert.

Speaking to GB News about the upset, Royal commentator Gareth Russell said: “I don't think it would be unnatural for the Sussexes and their team to have felt embarrassment about the quite high profile and high publicity criticism that their Spotify era garnered and the comments that were made personally about their work ethic by people who had worked with them.

“It would be perfectly understandable if they were embarrassed by that or if they were delaying things.

He then suggested: “However, it could also be that they are having a tactical rethink about what messages and what contents they put out into the world.

“We do know that they've recruited a new team of public relations and publicity experts,”noted the expert.

