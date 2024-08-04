Robert Pattinson to face major career challenge next year: Report

Robert Pattinson is seemingly going to have a really packed schedule in 2025.

As fans will be aware, the acting sensation upcoming sci-fi flick, Mickey 17, is slated to be released next year.

An insider shared with Life & Style that Robert would be occupied with other highly anticipated projects as well.

“Rob is also developing a horror remake of Possesion for Paramount,” the source claimed.

They also mentioned that after the release of Mickey 17 “his next movie role is still expected to be The Batman: Part II.”

In addition to this, the struggles of the new father are reportedly going to be further amplified as he plans to make his mark as an actor in Korea.

The source continued, “Rob has landed on Korea as a place that could become a second home for him, Suki and their new family.”

They also explained that Robert will be forced to make this decision because “the U.S. movie business” is seeing a “decline.”

“The big test is going to come next January, when Rob actually goes to Korea to promote the film and drum up interest. He has fans in Asia, but this is the first Asian-generated project he’s ever done,” the tipster also disclosed.

“The studio is promising him he’ll get a hero’s welcome in Seoul, and Rob is keeping his fingers crossed that he can break through there the way he has in the U.S. and Europe,” they concluded.