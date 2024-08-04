 
Zac Efron health update after swimming pool incident in Ibiza

Zac Efron has faced an accident in Ibiza, says insider

Web Desk
August 04, 2024

Zac Efron is recovering from a minor swimming pool injury, it is revealed.

The actor was vacationing in Ibiza this week when he incurred an incident that let him to the hospital, PEOPLE reveals.

It is now revealed that the ‘High School Musical’ star is fine and onto a swift recovery.

The accident comes months after Efron’s new rom-cos titled ‘A Family Affair.’

Speaking in a promotional interview, Efron revealed what the movie was originally named.

He quipped: "It was called Motherf-----“

"Somehow that didn't make it onto the Netflix title," she joked, while Efron added that the eye-catching title made him strongly consider taking on the project.

"That made the script stay at the top of the pile," Efron said. "It's like, what on Earth could this be about?"

Efron starred will alongside Joey King and Nicola Kidman for the movie.

He added in the interview: "I jumped. I think we both kind of did. We jumped at it.”

