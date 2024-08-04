 
Hailey, 'handsome dad' Justin Bieber look smitten amid 'miserable' reports

Justin Bieber and Hailey share sweet moments while awaiting first child

Web Desk
August 04, 2024

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber looked smitten as they await the arrival of their first baby.

On Saturday, Justin took to Instagram to share series of photos featuring tender moments with his pregnant wife Hailey.

The photos were taken during a date night in Los Angeles, where the Rhodes founder opted for a form-fitting red mini dress that highlighted her baby bump.

Meanwhile, Justin looked casual with tan cargo shorts and a black button-down shirt.

In the photos, the Baby hitmaker lovingly cradles Hailey's belly while planting kiss on her forehead.

Fans and followers flooded the comments section with their love and admiration for the couple.

One wrote, "I’m so excited it feels like I’m the one going to have this baby."

Another added, "MOST HANDSOME DADS IN THE WORLD"

"Dressed like a gentleman, family man," the third comment read.

This loved up display comes amid recent rumours about the couple's relationship.

Sources told DailyMail that Justin is "miserable" and that Hailey has taken "complete control" over his life, stating, "he's isolated from his friends and family. He's miserable right now as Hailey has taken complete control over him. He has lost his identity, creative drive and he is uninspired."

