Ryan Gosling eyeing to settle in London?

Ryan Gosling’s latest film ‘The Fall Guy’ underperformed at the box office

August 04, 2024

There are reports that Ryan Gosling is planning to buy a property in London.

The actor, along with his long-time partner Eva Mendes and their children, is looking for a property in Barnes, South London.

A tipster told The Sun that the couple is eyeing to lay-down roots in the capital of UK, which will eventually add an A-list element to their profile.

The La La Land star, who moved to Los Angeles last year, has already contacted estate agents who are hunting a house of over £10 million ($12.8 million) budget.

Moreover, the 43-year-old actor’s next new film Project Hail Mary at Shepperton Studios in the UK for Amazon MGM Studios.

The space-set film is directed by Phil Lord and Chris Miller, from a screenplay by Drew Goddard based on the book with same name by Andy Weir.

Gosling was last seen in The Fall Guy alongside Emily Blunt, a film based on a 1980s TV series.

The stuntman-turned-director David Leitch's film received generally positive reviews from critics, but underperformed at the box office, grossing $178 million worldwide against a $125 million production budget, as per Wikipedia.

