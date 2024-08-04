Ryan Gosling eyeing to settle in London?

There are reports that Ryan Gosling is planning to buy a property in London.



The actor, along with his long-time partner Eva Mendes and their children, is looking for a property in Barnes, South London.

A tipster told The Sun that the couple is eyeing to lay-down roots in the capital of UK, which will eventually add an A-list element to their profile.

The La La Land star, who moved to Los Angeles last year, has already contacted estate agents who are hunting a house of over £10 million ($12.8 million) budget.

Moreover, the 43-year-old actor’s next new film Project Hail Mary at Shepperton Studios in the UK for Amazon MGM Studios.

The space-set film is directed by Phil Lord and Chris Miller, from a screenplay by Drew Goddard based on the book with same name by Andy Weir.

Gosling was last seen in The Fall Guy alongside Emily Blunt, a film based on a 1980s TV series.

The stuntman-turned-director David Leitch's film received generally positive reviews from critics, but underperformed at the box office, grossing $178 million worldwide against a $125 million production budget, as per Wikipedia.