Ryan Reynolds shares details on casting Blake Lively as Lady Deadpool

Ryan Reynolds' wife, Blake Lively, has stunned fans with her unexpected role as Lady Deadpool in Deadpool & Wolverine.

After weeks of speculation, with many guessing Taylor Swift might play the character, Lively's casting came surprise to many.

During the conversation on the Not Skinny but Not Fat podcast, Reynolds talked about how Lively ended up in the role.

He started with a joke, saying, "I’ve been sleeping with her," adding, "Not saying that she’s enjoying the sleeping together part, but I’m just saying I have."

However, he explained that casting Lively was a spontaneous decision, noting, "Yeah, it was kind of one of those things where you’re like, ‘Well, why not?’ I mean, go for it, of course. I mean, we’re all there together anyway. Let’s go nuts,” he recalled, adding that “it was a lot of fun."

"Yeah, she did love it. And she’s one of the funniest people I know," the actor said praising Lively's performance.

Deadpool & Wolverine, released on July 26, has been breaking records with its performance. The film is reportedly anticipated to eventually achieve around $1.2 billion.