Kanye West, Ty Dolla $ign accused of unauthorized sampling on 'Vultures 2'

Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign recently released their collaborative album Vultures 2.



The album, initially slated for release on Friday but arrived a day later, sparked controversy particularly the track Field Trip.

The track allegedly samples Portishead’s song Machine Gun without obtaining permission.

Taking to X on Sunday, Geoff Barrow of Portishead voiced his displeasure, stating that Kanye and Ty did not obtain permission to use the sample.

Barrow posted a clip of the track along with his comment, "FFS, not again."

This isn't the first time Barrow accused anyone of using Machine Gun without permission.

In 2014, Barrow accused The Weeknd of using an uncleared sample of Machine Gun for his track Belong To The World.

Field Trip features contributions from Playboi Carti, Don Toliver, and Kodak Black.

An earlier version of the track, which was previewed at a Vultures 1 & 2 event in Phoenix back in March, also included Lil Durk.