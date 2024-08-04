 
Geo News

Kanye West, Ty Dolla $ign accused of unauthorized sampling on 'Vultures 2'

Geoff Barrow slammed Kanye West, Ty Dolla $ign’s 'Field Trip' track for unapproved sample

By
Web Desk
|

August 04, 2024

Kanye West, Ty Dolla $ign accused of unauthorized sampling on 'Vultures 2'

Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign recently released their collaborative album Vultures 2.

The album, initially slated for release on Friday but arrived a day later, sparked controversy particularly the track Field Trip.

The track allegedly samples Portishead’s song Machine Gun without obtaining permission.

Taking to X on Sunday, Geoff Barrow of Portishead voiced his displeasure, stating that Kanye and Ty did not obtain permission to use the sample.

Kanye West, Ty Dolla $ign accused of unauthorized sampling on Vultures 2

Barrow posted a clip of the track along with his comment, "FFS, not again."

This isn't the first time Barrow accused anyone of using Machine Gun without permission.

In 2014, Barrow accused The Weeknd of using an uncleared sample of Machine Gun for his track Belong To The World.

Field Trip features contributions from Playboi Carti, Don Toliver, and Kodak Black.

An earlier version of the track, which was previewed at a Vultures 1 & 2 event in Phoenix back in March, also included Lil Durk.

Zack Snyder gets candid about Henry Cavill's role as 'Superman'
Zack Snyder gets candid about Henry Cavill's role as 'Superman'
Ryan Reynolds shares details on casting Blake Lively as Lady Deadpool
Ryan Reynolds shares details on casting Blake Lively as Lady Deadpool
Ben Affleck sports new biker look after $20 million bachelor pad purchase
Ben Affleck sports new biker look after $20 million bachelor pad purchase
Ryan Gosling eyeing to settle in London?
Ryan Gosling eyeing to settle in London?
Billie Eilish's brother Finneas stands up for her amid 'predatory' claims
Billie Eilish's brother Finneas stands up for her amid 'predatory' claims
Ariana Grande shares witty reply to fan's 'Eternal Sunshine' criticism
Ariana Grande shares witty reply to fan's 'Eternal Sunshine' criticism
Hailey, 'handsome dad' Justin Bieber look smitten amid 'miserable' reports
Hailey, 'handsome dad' Justin Bieber look smitten amid 'miserable' reports
Zac Efron's health update following hospital release
Zac Efron's health update following hospital release