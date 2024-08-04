James Gunn takes DCU to different path from Marvel world

Since its inception, Marvel has required its viewers to watch previous projects to understand upcoming events however head of DC James Gunn confirms his franchise will not follow this path.



Replying to a fan on Threads who asked him whether his reboot of superhero movies requires them to watch past films to enjoy the new offerings.

"No. Although they’re connected and in the same universe, every project should work as an individual story in and of itself," the former Marvel filmmaker said.

Earlier, James announced wrapping up the shooting of Superman which will see David Corenswet in the red capes.

"And that’s a wrap’. Indicating that the shooting has been finalized," he said on social media. “God bless our cast and crew whose commitment, creativity, and hard work have brought this project to life."

The director continued, “The destination has been Superman, but the journey has been the toil and the laughter and the emotions and ideas and magic we’ve shared together on set - and for that, I am forever grateful.”

Superman is set to arrive in theatres on July 11, 2025.