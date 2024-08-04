Ryan Gosling spotted enjoying quality time with Eva Mendes

Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes seemed to be enjoying with their children as both were spotted watching the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.



As per Mail Online, the couple made their way to the Dressage Individual Grand Prix Freestyle at the Chateau de Versailles.

For the casual occasion, the 43-year-old could be seen wearing an open red shirt over a white T-shirt and beige trousers.

The Fall Guy actor completed his appearance by wearing sunglasses and a white baseball.

Meanwhile 50-year-old actress looked opted for a navy blue attire which she teamed with a woven sun hat and sunglasses.

The pair has been together since 2011. They are parents of two daughters; 9-year-old Esmeralda, and eight-year-old Amada.

Their outing in Paris comes after Ryan fuelled rumours that he along with his family is planning to movie Barnes, South London.

A tipster told The Sun that the couple is eyeing to lay-down roots in the capital of UK, which will eventually add an A-list element to their profile.

The actor, who moved to Los Angeles last year, has already contacted estate agents who are hunting a house of over £10 million ($12.8 million) budget.

Moreover, the 43-year-old actor’s next new film Project Hail Mary at Shepperton Studios in the UK for Amazon MGM Studios.