Taylor Swift duets with Warsaw crowd at final Poland 'Eras Tour' show

Taylor Swift and her fans just had a duet in Poland to remember!

The 34-year-old performed her final show for the Eras Tour in Warsaw on Saturday and delighted her spectators by singing a medley of her The Tortured Poets Department song, The Black Dog and the Folklore breakup anthem, Exile, that featured the indie folk ban, Bon Iver.

As Swift performed on her piano as part of the secret songs portion of the concert, her fans, also known as Swifties, stepped in and sang the part that was originally supposed to be performed by Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon.

According to a fan-recorded video, Swifties at the stadium could be heard screaming in excitement as the songstress began singing Exile, and then started singing the lyrics to Vernon’s verse from the song.

“I can see you standing, honey / With his arms around your body / Laughin', but the joke's not funny at all,” the crowd in attendance could be heard singing with Swift.

This is the fourth time the Blank Space crooner performed Exile as a surprise song during her Eras Tour shows, previously performing the track in Los Angeles in August 2023, Australia in February and Scotland in June.