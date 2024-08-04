 
Geo News

Taylor Swift duets with Warsaw crowd at final Poland 'Eras Tour' show

Taylor Swift performed her third and final show of the 'Eras Tour' in Warsaw, on Saturday, August 3, 2024

By
Web Desk
|

August 04, 2024

Taylor Swift duets with Warsaw crowd at final Poland Eras Tour show
Taylor Swift duets with Warsaw crowd at final Poland 'Eras Tour' show

Taylor Swift and her fans just had a duet in Poland to remember!

The 34-year-old performed her final show for the Eras Tour in Warsaw on Saturday and delighted her spectators by singing a medley of her The Tortured Poets Department song, The Black Dog and the Folklore breakup anthem, Exile, that featured the indie folk ban, Bon Iver.

As Swift performed on her piano as part of the secret songs portion of the concert, her fans, also known as Swifties, stepped in and sang the part that was originally supposed to be performed by Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon.

According to a fan-recorded video, Swifties at the stadium could be heard screaming in excitement as the songstress began singing Exile, and then started singing the lyrics to Vernon’s verse from the song.

“I can see you standing, honey / With his arms around your body / Laughin', but the joke's not funny at all,” the crowd in attendance could be heard singing with Swift.

This is the fourth time the Blank Space crooner performed Exile as a surprise song during her Eras Tour shows, previously performing the track in Los Angeles in August 2023, Australia in February and Scotland in June.

Dylan Sprouse reflects on body shaming joke in 'The Suite Life of Zack & Cody'
Dylan Sprouse reflects on body shaming joke in 'The Suite Life of Zack & Cody'
Why Mason Disick stays with Scott Disick instead of mom Kourtney Kardashian
Why Mason Disick stays with Scott Disick instead of mom Kourtney Kardashian
Blade actor beats Deadpool & Wolverine star's longest career record
Blade actor beats Deadpool & Wolverine star's longest career record
Jason Sudeikis faces 'trust issues' after Olivia Wilde split?
Jason Sudeikis faces 'trust issues' after Olivia Wilde split?
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's embarrassing tactical retreat ridiculed
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's embarrassing tactical retreat ridiculed
Josh Hartnett reveals real life inspiration for serial killer role in 'Trap'
Josh Hartnett reveals real life inspiration for serial killer role in 'Trap'
Inside Meghan Markle's unique birthday tradition as she turns 43 video
Inside Meghan Markle's unique birthday tradition as she turns 43
‘You do what you love': Taylor Swift celebrates Team USA video
‘You do what you love': Taylor Swift celebrates Team USA