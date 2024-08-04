Why Mason Disick stays with Scott Disick instead of mom Kourtney Kardashian

Mason Disick was missing from Kourtney Kardashian's Australia trip with Travis Braker

Mason Disick would rather spend time away from the spotlight, even if it means missing out on vacations with his mom Kourtney Kardashian.

According to a source, Mason prefers living with his dad Scott Disick to avoid his life being shown on social media and The Kardashians.

"Mason would rather hide out at his father’s place in L.A. than be in the traveling road show his life has become on The Kardashians," an insider close to the family told Life&Style.

This comes after the 14-year-old recently stayed back when his mom and siblings Penelope, 11, brother Reign, 9, and 8-month-old baby Rocky went on a vacation to Australia with Travis Barker.

The source went on to claim that Scott feels Travis’ presence holds back Mason from enjoying vacations with his mom and siblings.

“Scott knows that Mason didn't want to go on vacation with his mom because of Travis. Before Travis came along, Scott and Kourtney were vacationing together with the kids — not as a couple, but as friends who were both dedicated to their kids," they said.

"This is obviously not going to happen again and Scott thinks that Travis should not have a problem with family vacations if he was comfortable in his marriage," the tipster noted.

"Instead of doing co-parenting the way that they used to, Scott believes that she is creating a deeper divide between herself and her kids with Scott," they added.

The tipster went on to highlight how Mason has become the "classic example" of the rift.