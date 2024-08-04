Dylan Sprouse reflects on body shaming joke in 'The Suite Life of Zack & Cody'

Dylan Sprouse and twin brother Cole Sprouse played Zack and Cody respectively on the sitcom

Dylan Sprouse is recalling why he refused to make a certain joke on The Suite Life of Zack & Cody.

Dylan Sprouse starred alongside his twin brother Cole Sprouse on the hit sitcom, which catapulted them to stardom.

In a recent appearance on Andy Cohen Live on SiriusXM, he recalled having to refuse saying a joke which targeted Kim Rhodes’ weight. Rhodes played the twin’s mom in the show and was also pregnant at the time.

“I don’t know, but I also just don’t really think fat jokes are funny,” Dylan shared. “I think they’re just like, there’s a better joke somewhere else unless you’re talking about yourself, unless it’s self-referential, which I find is fun.”

“But if you’re pointing the finger at people and talking about how they look, I just don’t tend to find that very funny in general,” he added.

“I think there’s better jokes, and I mean, you’d be amazed at what having your own show at 11 will do for your confidence,” the Beautiful Disaster star noted.

“I was a huskier young lad who, again, really didn’t come into himself until he was like 18,” Dylan shared.