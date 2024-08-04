Colleen Hoover to release new book as 'It Ends With Us' film nears release?

Colleen Hoover, a best-selling author and the mind behind the famous 2016 novel, It Ends With Us, just got candid about whether a new book might be coming up.

With a career that spans for over 12 years, Hoover has written 26 different books with her most recent work being, It Starts With Us, the sequel to her soon-to-be feature film, It Ends With Us.

As fans from across the globe, not only anticipate the release of the adaptation, but also wonder when the author would release a new novel to read, Hoover herself wonders the same thing.

In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE, she told the outlet, "In the last maybe year and a half, closing in on two years, I haven't written at all and I feel a lot of guilt for that. But I've also been extremely busy, and my mind has been in other places."

What keeps Hoover occupied now a days is none other that the upcoming movie of her 2016 bestseller, that hits the theaters on August 9 and stars Blake Lively alongside Justin Baldoni.

For Hoover, working on the project is "a masterclass in filmmaking. I enjoy it so much that I want to be more involved on future films now that I've had a little taste of it."