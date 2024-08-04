Meghan Markle's birthday is special for Prince William: Here's why

Meghan Markle is celebrating her birthday on August 4, which is also a special day for her brother-in-law Prince William.



Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex usually celebrates her birthdays privately with her husband Prince Harry and their children Archie and Lillibet.

Meanwhile, the day is special for the Prince of Wales for a completely different reason. On this day in 1982, William was christened Prince William Arthur Philip Louis in the Music Room at Buckingham Palace.

The ceremony was performed by the Archbishop of Canterbury, and the family posed for a portrait with the Prince’s grandparents Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Phillip. William’s great-grandmother the Queen Mother also joined in for the portrait.

Recalling the event in his book Catherine: The Princess of Wales, author Robert Jobson wrote: “A large crowd had gathered outside the Palace and the Queen Mother appeared on the balcony before the ceremony. This time it was completely private, a closed event.”

He detailed: “Photographer Jason Bell was invited to take the historic photographs at Clarence House, including one of the monarch and the three direct heirs to the throne, Princes Charles, William and George, the first time such a picture had been taken since 1899, when an eighty-year-old Queen Victoria posed with her direct successors, Edward VII, George V and Edward VIII.”