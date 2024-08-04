Zendaya rushes to Tom Holland for a show of support

Zendaya recently appeared as a supportive girlfriend of Tom Holland.

The Spider-man: Far from Home’s MJ was out to support her beau, Tom Holland’s Romeo & Juliet West End show at the Duke of York Theatre, on Saturday.

She appeared in white tank-top which she teamed up with a sand-storm yellow floral jacket, wide legged jeans, holding a £1,820 Louis Vuitton handbag and her look was completed with a pair of Christian Louboutin’s towering stilettos.

Zendaya flashed a bright smile with and a large bouquet of rosess for her boyfriend, Holland.

For those unversed, the Shakespeare’s famous play is being directed by Jamie Lloyd in Romeo’s role was played by Holland wghereas newcomer Francesca Amewudah-Rivers played the role of Juliet.

Due to high demand, the show's tickets just sold out in two hours. Over 60,000 fans scrambled to secure seats, fans compared the stress for purchasing tickets as the same as Taylor Swift's Eras tour.

For this event, Zendaya showed great support to her boyfriend Tom by cheerfully joining him at the press night performance and later the couple was seen leaving the theater by holding each other's hands.

Holland and Zendaya preferred to keep their relationship private but their bond has been seen whenever they appeared publicly.

At one point Tom even shared the reason for keeping their relationship private on Jay Shetty’s Podcast and he said, “'My relationship is the thing I keep most sacred. I don't talk about it. I try my best to keep it as private as possible. We both feel like that is the healthiest way for us to move on as a couple, so I do try to keep as removed from Hollywood as possible”

It is pertinent to mention that the couple first met at Spider-Man: Homecoming set in 2017.