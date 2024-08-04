Colman Domingo's new movie 'Sing Sing' features former prison inmates

Colman Domingo’s new movie 'Sing Sing' also casts Paul Raci and Sean San Jose

Colman Domingo’s new movie Sing Sing features former maximum-security prison inmates who’ve been through a program called Rehabilitation Through the Arts (RTA).

The real-life theater program aims to “to come in and make a real difference — and not just put on a play, but also deliver some beautiful messages that could be used as tools for life.”

The main cast features Domingo, Paul Raci and Sean San Jose while also featuring men who were formerly incarcerated at the Sing Sing Correctional Facility or another prison close to it, and took part in the program. The former inmates play themselves in the new film.

RTA founding member and board member Sean “Dino” Johnson told People: “It all started with a group of men that just wanted to have a voice. It changed my life.”

He added that he “wasn't an effective communicator at all. And being a part of the arts, it gave me vocabulary, it gave me a sense of understanding of other people, and being able to listen better.”

Former inmate Jon-Adrian “JJ” Velazquez, who also stars in the movie as himself, said: “The real power in RTA is the support and the humanity that exists when you're around people from outside that are volunteering their time to pour into us while we are incarcerated.”