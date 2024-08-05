 
‘Charming' Meghan Markle lets Prince Harry ‘make his own points'

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry body languages in new interview decoded

August 05, 2024

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have a different body language for the media, says an expert.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who sat with CBS Sunday Morning to talk about mental health issues prevailing in children due to online bullying, showcase opposing gestures throughout the interview.

Body language expert Judi James told the Mirror: "For part of the interview we see Harry either gazing reflectively away while Meghan speaks or suddenly interrupting to make his own points.”

She added of Meghan: “While Meghan has a slower, warmer, coyly charming tone, Harry comes in speaking quickly in the tone of an expert. His hands mime or define almost every word in a bid to make his points hit home and he even steeples his fingers when he says the word 'roof.’l

"That's the scariest thing, it could happen to anybody. We always talk about in the olden days if you're children were under your roof they would be safe, you knew what they were up to."

