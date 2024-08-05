 
Zac Efron breaks silence in fresh statement after ‘swimming accident'

Zac Efron speaks about his health amid swimming incident

Web Desk
August 05, 2024

Zac Efron is sharing a happy news with his fans amid recovery from his ‘minor swimming incident.’

Turning to his Instagram Stories this week, Zac revealed that he is “happy and healthy.”

The actor went onto thank fans for endless support. "Thanks for the well wishes," the star said.

Zac was vacationing in Ibiza this week when he incurred an incident that let him to the hospital, PEOPLE reveals.

It is now revealed that the ‘High School Musical’ star is fine and onto a swift recovery.

The accident comes months after Efron’s new rom-cos titled ‘A Family Affair.’

Speaking in a promotional interview, Efron revealed what the movie was originally named.

He quipped: "It was called Motherf-----“

"Somehow that didn't make it onto the Netflix title.” 

