Meghan Markle shows emotional vulnerability as she turns to Harry for support

Meghan Markle did not hesitate to show her vulnerable side as she opened up about her mental health struggles in new interview.



The former Suits star could be seen reaching out to her husband Prince Harry for ‘support’ as she talked about having suicidal thoughts during their interview with CBS Sunday Morning.

The couple spoke candidly about their new project, The Parents Network, which supports families affected by online bullying and suicide.

As they shared their personal experiences, the Duchess of Sussex appeared to seek comfort from Harry, reaching out to hold his leg and exchange supportive glances.

Speaking on the matter, body language expert Judi James noted, "As Meghan shares her own story of suicidal thoughts she performs several hair-preen rituals and a wry, mirthless smile that suggests she is being politely brave.”

She told The Mirror: "Her hand goes out to hold Harry's leg as though seeking his support although he sits relatively still with his head cocked, watching her face with what looks like concern.

“When he looks down his fingers rub together in what looks like anxiety as Meghan describes what she has 'overcome' after 'not being believed.’"