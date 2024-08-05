Prince Harry, Meghan Markle under fire as they launch new project

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have landed in trouble as they announce their new initiative, the Parents' Network, aimed at combating harmful online content.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex received scathing criticism for being ‘hypocrite’ as expert noted their ‘vile behaviour’ after their latest interview with CBS Sunday Morning was released.

Speaking with Sky News Australia, Gemma Tognini slammed the California-based royal couple on the issue, citing their history of posting their children's photos online without hiding their faces.

“This is the couple that pimped out their children on Instagram regularly,” she said, referring to Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

“Their children who aren't in a position to make decisions for themselves about who gets to see them and what their digital footprint looks like,” she added.

Tognini said the Sussexes have “zero credibility in this space to talk about cyberbullying” and went on to reference Harry’s past behaviour when he shared explicit details of his former life in Spare.

“I mean, even talking about the woman who (Harry) lost his virginity to and the way he described it - this woman had been getting on with her life, and had by all reports, kept his secret for the last however many years," she said.

“I mean, it was just absolutely vile behaviour. They have absolutely no credibility from which to launch this conversation.”