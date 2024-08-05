Katherine Schwarzenegger showcases beach day with family amid pregnancy

Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt seems to be having a busy mom summer however, it’s not stopping her from soaking up the sun.

The children's book author posted a bunch of photos on Instagram from a beach day with her mom and at least one of her daughters on Sunday.

In this regards, she wrote in caption, “No need to worry about our Vitamin D intake, we’re doing just fine" with a smiley face.

Moreover, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver's eldest daughter posed with her mom at the beach in the first photo, while wearing wide-brimmed hats.



It is pertinent to mention that Katherine donned a matching bright red button-down shirt and pants with a white wide-brimmed hat too.

As far as the post is concerned, her carousel of photos included the back of one of her daughters' heads while holding her grandmother's hand and Katherine also showcased a custom beach bag with a scenic photo of the ocean in her set.

As per People, Katherine shares two daughters with her husband Chris Pratt, Lyla and Eloise. The couple revealed in June that they were expecting their third child together while the Guardians of the Galaxy actor also shares a son, Jack with his ex-wife Anna Faris.