Chris Evans opens up about his friendship with Ryan Reynolds

Chris Evans made a surprise cameo in Ryan Reynolds' recently released film 'Deadpool and Wolverine'

August 05, 2024

Chris Evans has revealed the secret behind his strong friendship with Ryan Reynolds.

The 43-year-old star, who made a cameo as Johnny Storm aka the Human Torch in the movie Deadpool & Wolverine, talked about his bond with Ryan during an exclusive interview with People magazine.

“It was a couple years ago and I got a text from Ryan [Reynolds], we’re buddies,” he said.

“He just said, Listen, if you don’t like this idea, no worries whatsoever. But I have something that could really bring the house down and would let you play a character from your past,” shared The Avengers star.

“I mean, honestly, I would do anything Ryan asked. He gave me a great cameo in Free Guy already, and I just trust him completely,” Chris continued. “So the chance to be Johnny again, I couldn’t pass up. I loved it. It was fun to shoot, fun to watch, all of it."

Additionally, Deadpool & Wolverine was released in cinemas on July 26, 2024.

