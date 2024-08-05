 
Emma Corrin hates to kill famous hero in 'Deadpool & Wolverine'

Emma Corrin opens up about performing a scene that was 'weird' in they words

By
Web Desk
|

August 05, 2024

Emma Corrin portrayed Cassandra Nova in Deadpool & Wolverine. Her character was a sister of Charles Xavier and similar to him she was powerful. With this, she killed off one hero in the film, which she said was something she did not like.

In a chat with British GQ, the actress opened up about her thoughts of killing Human Torrch or Chris Evans who was reprising his Fantastic Four role.

“I felt so bad when we were in the screening the other day,” she confessed. “Because we watched it after the New York premiere with all these Lincoln Center full of fans, and everyone was so excited when they saw him appear on screen, and then after three minutes."

Adding, "I’ve killed him. I felt terrible. I was hiding in my seat. Yeah, it was weird. Not something I thought I’d be doing if you’d asked me a few years ago.”

Meanwhile, on Marvel's offering of huge surprises in the face of cameos, Emma said, “That’s something [Marvel] do so well, the cameos,” noting, “You know, they give the people what they want. They give them cameos. But they also don’t use them gratuitously."

"They’re all there for a reason. And I think you really sense that. Or, I hope people sense that because I think they’re used really cleverly.”

