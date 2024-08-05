Meg Ryan set to receive key award for impressive career

Meg Ryan is starred in several hit romcoms in the '80s and '90s

Meg Ryan is set to be honored with the Honorary Heart of Sarajevo Award for her career achievements at the 30th Sarajevo Film Festival.

At the festival, Meg will also host a masterclass moderated by oscar-winning Bosnian director Danis Tanović. The 62-year-old’s 1998 romantic comedy You’ve Got Mail - which starred Tom Hanks in the lead role opposite her, and her newest romantic movie What Happens Later will both screen at the festival.

You’ve Got Mail first aired at the same venue - the Coca-Cola Open Air Cinema - 25-years-ago.

“Meg Ryan had our hearts at hello!” said Jovan Marjanović, director of the Sarajevo Film Festival.

“Not only has she charmed us all with her unforgettable performances, but she has also proven her prowess behind the camera as a director and screenwriter. It is our honor to present her with the Heart of Sarajevo,” he gushed.

The Top Gun star made a name for herself in the ‘80s and ‘90s with her quirky characters in romcoms such as When Harry Met Sally, You’ve Got Mail, and Sleepless in Seattle.

Meg made her comeback to romcoms with the 2023 movie What Happens Later, which she also wrote. David Duchovny starred opposite the actress in her second directorial project.

Aside from romcoms, Meg Ryan has received acclaim for her roles in Courage Under Fire, Promised Land, and When a Man Loves a Woman.