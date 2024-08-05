Brooke Schofield 'very sorry' for racist tweets amid backlash

Brooke Schofield has publicly apologized after widespread backlash.



Recently, Brooke's old tweets from 2012 to 2015 resurfaced, sparking criticism for it being racist.

Taking to TikTok on Monday, Schofield, co-host of the Cancelled podcast, addressed the controversy directly.

In response to a fan who wrote, "People are allowed to be hurt by her words, especially those it was targeted at. It’s not a non-POC’s place to forgive her and defend her ‘growth.’ People can be hurt," Schofield shared a video.

"You have probably seen the tweets that have been floating around. They are not fake, They’re real and they’re horrible. I’m very sorry to anyone who is hurt by them," she said.

Schofield explained that her views at the time were influenced by her challenging upbringing, including being raised by her grandparents after her parents struggled with addiction.

Despite her apology, the fallout has been significant as clothing brand Boys Lie and T-Mobile have both cut ties with Schofield following the revelations.