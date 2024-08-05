Joaquin Phoenix gets honest about 'Joker' sequel depth

For Joker: Folie à Deux, Joaquin Phoenix was aiming to push the boundaries of his character development so much that it could have been set “in space," he joked.

Expressing his views in an interview with Empire, the Oscar winner said the sequel was a far cry from its predecessor as it was a musical however he said there were stages during the production that they mulled for even surprising turns when it comes to the genre of the character.

“I had a curiosity about going further with the character,” he said. “It felt like you could put him into almost any situation, and I would be interested to see how he would navigate it."

"I mocked up all of these posters of films that have already been made, like Rosemary’s Baby and Godfather, and I put Joker in them and I gave them to Todd [Phillips, director].”

Sharing this to be a joke, Joaquin said, “There was a running joke of, ‘What about Joker in space?’ But yeah, I was fascinated by where he would end up."