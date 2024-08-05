Meghan Markle shares eye opening eight word question for online critics

Meghan Markle has shared one sentence to battle cyberbullying in her new interview alongside husband Prince Harry.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex today had their first joint interview in three years and talked about their initiative The Parents Network, which aims to fight cyberbullying.

Meghan spoke about her own experience with online criticism she suffered when she was a working member of the Royal Family.

During the interview, CBS Sunday Morning host Jane asked the couple what their goals are for the initiative, and Meghan replied with a question for people to ponder: “What if it was my daughter or my son? "

Meghan said: "I think you have to start somewhere, I think the simplest thing is that anyone watching this or anyone who is able to make change to look at it through the lens of what if it was my daughter or my son."

Recalling her own struggle, she continued: "My son or my daughter who comes home, who are joyful, who I love. And one day, right under my roof, our entire lives change because of something that was completely out of our control."

"And if you look it through the lens of parents, there is no way to see it any other way then to find a solution," the Suits star added.