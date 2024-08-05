Ed Sheeran sense of humour sparks joy on social media

Social media is having a blast after Ed Sheeran said that if he wasn't a "musician then he'd be a virgin."



In his post on Instagram, the Shape of You singer was seen playing Pokémon on what appears to be a screen of the stadium where he was performing as part of his ongoing +–=÷x Tour in Europe.

“people who like video games have no friends and are virgins” archetype, writing, “Pokemon Stadium in the stadium #superawesomewickedcool #wannacometomybirthdayparty #itlbefunpromise #cake," he captioned.

Reactions under his post saw people jokingly asking him questions about whether he really meant it.

"So years when you said you didn't like video games you were lying", one fan said to which the Grammy winner replied, "Pokemon isn't a videogame it's a lifestyle choice."

Another said, "Harry said the same thing," leading Ed to ask, "Who do you actually believe let's be honest."



