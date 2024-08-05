'John Wick' franchise expands as sequel series in the works

Lionsgate Television is going forward with a sequel series of John Wick that will continue right from the events of the last installment.



Keanu Reeves, the lead star of the franchise is attached to the project as executive producer along with director Chad Stahelski.

Robert Levine will perform the dual duties of a writer and showrunner for the show which will be called John Wick: Under the High Table.

At this time, the studio is having the lookout for a potential network or streaming service for the series, according to Deadline.

“John Wick has left the world of the High Table in a tenuous position and a collection of new characters will look to make a name for themselves while some of the franchise's stalwart characters remain committed to the old-world order. The series will combine new and old and thrust the Wick universe into a new age," the logline of the show reads.

The show will come at a time when Lionsgate is expanding the thriller franchise with two spinoff films Ballerina, starring Ana de Armas, and a movie based on Donnie Yen’s character, Caine.