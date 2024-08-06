Prince Harry guaranteed fame over ‘salacious' details on Royals

Prince Harry is in a tough spot as he is required to make a key decision based on his future.



The Duke of Sussex, who is reportedly in the process of writing a second version of his memoir, is told by the publication his book will only be on the market if he provides more from his life with the Royal Family.

An insider told Heat Magazine: "It's got to be a tough spot for Harry to be in, because the publisher is putting a ton of pressure on him to deliver some more salacious details on the royals. It's not exactly like his family have been very forgiving, so no doubt there's some feeling on Harry’s part that he’s got nothing left to lose.

"But if he wants any chance of a relationship, he'd be a fool to cave. The royals still can't believe some of the things Harry said in his book, and it will go down in history as one of the biggest betrayals of the monarchy in modern memory. For him to rub salt in the wounds again for his own personal gain would send him so far into the doghouse that there'd be no way back - it would ruin any chance of reconciliation."

The source continued: "The harsh reality is that there's very little to include at this point besides his experience of being ostracised by the royals."