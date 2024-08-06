Director Shawn Levy reveals he’s godfather of Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively's son

Director Shawn Levy is a close friend of Ryan Reynolds and also close to his family.



On Monday, August 5, during an interview with Variety, the 55-year-old Deadpool & Wolverine director unveiled that he is the godfather to Reynolds and his wife Blake Lively’s son Olin.

In the latest film of Reynolds, his wife and children 9-year-old James, 7-year-old Inez, and 4-year-old Betty plus 1-year-old Olin made a surprise cameo in the Marvel film released in July.

Levy did not mention if he is also godfather to Reynolds's other kids.



"As the proud godfather of Olin," he told the outlet, "That might be my favorite voice cameo."

When asked the reason behind featuring Reynolds’s family in the film, Levy replied, "It just honestly was that they were available and always nearby."

He went on to say, “A lot of times, we would call people into our edit room and have them record something.”

“Little by little, all of the Reynoldses started being a part of the movie, including their youngest,” the director added.

Moreover in a previous interview with People Magazine Levy revealed that he and Reynolds are close friends.

“Ryan and I have become extremely close friends,” Levy said to the publisher in April.