Theresa Nist reminisces 'The Golden Bachelor' as she marks 71st birthday

On August 4, Theresa Nist shared a post on Instagram celebrating her 71st birthday and reminiscing appearing on The Golden Bachelor.

The montage of pictures which included her and the women of the franshise, was captioned, "Today is my birthday. I probably would not have mentioned it except for the fact that this is also the anniversary of the date that the show began filming last year."

She continued, "I’ve met so many wonderful people and I’ve made so many new friends, especially with the wonderful women on the show who went through this journey with me, friendships that I cherish and that I know will last the rest of our live."

"I’ve learned so much about myself and I’ve grown in so many ways," she concluded.

The show was also the reason of Theresa’s televised marriage to Gerry Turner which led to the two merging their families. The couple was quite excited about what the future held for them but had to mutually call it quits just three months after.