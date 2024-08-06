Deadpool & Wolverine director assures no one is hurt by those jokes

Director Shawn Levy who helmed Deadpool & Wolverine reassured fans that jokes in the film were reviewed beforehand



In a recent interview with Variety, the filmmaker revealed that both Hugh Jackman and Jennifer Garner were comfortable with including their real-life divorce joke in the movie.

"We never did a joke about or with anyone that we didn’t run by them first," Levy told the outlet.

He went on to say, "Whether it was scripted, like the Daredevil line, or unscripted, like 'He’s normally shirtless, but he’s let himself go since the divorce,' which was more of on-set improv, Ryan [Reynolds] or I would always run the lines by performers and make sure everyone felt comfortable and that we were never punching down."

"It was all in a playful spirit that everyone felt good about," Levy said, adding, "Those lines wouldn’t be in the movie if Hugh and Jen didn’t think they were funny."

For those unversed, Jackman and his ex-wife parted their ways after nearly 30 years of marriage in September 2023.

Whereas Garner and Ben Afflick tied the knot in 2005 and got separated in 2015.

In the movie, Reynolds in his character made a joke about Jackman’s physique before his divorce while Garner in her reprised role rebuffed Deadpool’s condolences about losing her onscreen romantic interest Daredevil, which was played by Affleck in 2004.