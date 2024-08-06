Paris restaurant addresses Serena Williams’ discouraging encounter

The Peninsula Hotel has cleared up Serena Williams’ accusations of discriminating and denying her a table.



The 23-time Grand Slam winner, 42, had headed to a Parisian branch of the international hospitality establishment with her daughter, Olympia, 6, when she was denied a table in one of the restaurants there on Monday.

Williams did not take it lightly and called out the five-star hotel in an X post.

'Yikes,' the former tennis player wrote. '@peninsulaparis I've been denied access to rooftop to eat in an empty restaurant of nicer places but never with my kids. Always a first.'

The hotel formally turned down her subtle accusations of discriminating against her as they provided clarification in a formal apology online.

'Dear Mrs. Williams, Please accept our deepest apologies for the disappointment you encountered tonight.

'Unfortunately, our rooftop bar was indeed fully booked and the only unoccupied tables you saw belonged to our gourmet restaurant, L'Oiseau Blanc, which was fully reserved.

'We have always been honored to welcome you and will always be to welcome you again. The Peninsula Paris.'

Prior to the clarification, Williams’ fans were shocked on how a high-profile personality such as her could be denied entry with others comforting her.

"How does one get denied when they are Serena Williams...... lol," one X user commented.

A second user also rushed to second Williams on the matter, "Glad you didn't have to waste money there."

"You're better off not going, their food is subpar -- I've unfortunately had to pay for it quite a few times," another person wrote.

Williams was part of the Olympics opening ceremony on July 26, as she shared a boat with Rafael Nadal, Carl Lewis and Nadia Comaneci.