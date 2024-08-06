 
Prince Harry's former girlfriend pays touching tribute to late sister

Cressida Bonas sister Pandora Cooper-Key had been fighting cancer for 24 years

August 06, 2024

Prince Harry’s former girlfriend Cressida Bonas has paid touching tribute to her sister Pandora Cooper-Kay, who has sadly died at age of 51.

Sharing never-before-seen photos with Pandora on Instagram, the British actress said, “I’ll look for you in the markets where we walked arm in arm. Amongst the ancient trees, I’ll talk and ask them where you are. I’ll find you in the expression of a Pekingese, in pots of honey, pretty hats, and in the eyes of your two boys.

“I’ll hear you say things like, “I’m happy as a tick,” and “I think you’re mad as a goose.” I’ll search for your humour, even on the darkest days. When courage is needed, I’ll call for you, hoping you’ll come by.”

Cressida continued, “I’ll seek you in the mountains you fearlessly climbed and skied. When the evening sun kisses the ocean, I’m sure I’ll see you there. I will find you in the colours of life and moments of mischief. I’ll search for you in the stars and wherever there is dancing. I will turn the music up and dance more than ever before. I’ll look for you in my dreams where you’ll say, “Hi Smally,” and tell me where you’ve been.”

“Then one day, I’ll remember you said in one of your final days, “I don’t know what all the fuss is about, I ain’t going nowhere…” And I’ll realise, I never had to look for you at all. You were right here beside me all along, because, my darling sister, my heart is forever tied to yours,” Bonas went on to say and added “Pandora Cooper-Key 1973-2024.”

Pandora had been fighting cancer for 24 years before being diagnosed with an "inoperable brain tumour" earlier this year, before her death on July 22.

