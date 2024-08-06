Prince William, Harry unlikely to meet despite heartbreaking death in family

Prince William and Prince Harry will make sure they do not have to face each other at their uncle Lord Robert Fellowes’ funeral, a royal expert has revealed.



While it is not confirmed if the Duke of Sussex would be travelling to the UK to pay his final respects to Princess Diana’s brother-in-law, an expert has revealed that even if he comes, he will not meet William.

In a conversation with Daily Mail, royal commentator Michael Cole said that it is highly unlikely that their uncle’s death would bring Harry and William closer after years-long rift.

"Robert Fellowes' death will not affect family dynamics," he claimed. "Prince William and Prince Harry have always been on good terms with their late mother's sisters and brother.”

"Apart from offering what will undoubtedly be their heartfelt condolences to their aunt Jane, the two royal princes will experience little if any effect from their uncle's death,” he added.

"And it is certain that they will express their sympathies separately, and strictly so, such is the gulf that has opened up between them in recent years, compared with which the Gulf of Mexico is a mere puddle."

Harry is believed to have "reached out to family members" as he spoke to his aunt Lady Jane Fellowes following her husband’s death.

A report by GB News also claimed that Harry also talked to to his uncle, Charles Spencer, as well as his cousins post the heartbreaking death in the family.