Prince Harry commits a cardinal sin against King Charles

Prince Harry is reportedly still paying a big price for the cardinal sin he did against King Charles and experts believe its landed him in a heap of isolation.

For those unversed, this is in relation to Prince Harry branding his step-mother Queen Camilla a ‘villain’ that he and Prince William begged not to marry.

According to Mr Christopher Anderson, the author of The king, this was a ‘cardinal sin’ in king Charles’ eyes.

He was even quoted saying, “When Harry branded his stepmother Camilla a ‘villain’ in his book and revealed that both he and William initially begged their father not to marry her, Harry committed what Charles regards as a cardinal sin.”

After all, it’s well known that “No one disses Camilla in royal circles and gets away with it – not even a son of the king.”

It is pertinent to mention that this report has come shortly after it was reported that the estrangement had worsened in recent months, all during King Charles cancer treatment.