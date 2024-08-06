Glen Powell sparks chemistry with THIS singer at a birthday party

Glen Powell sparked chemistry with a Gen-Z singer at Charli XCX's birthday party over the weekend.

The 35-year-old actor reportedly flirted with a singer and songwriter at the star-studded party which was taking place at the Tenants of the Trees club in Los Angeles.

According to Deux Moi’s report on Instagram, he was “flirting all night” with Gracie Abrams.

As per Daily Mail’s reports, an anonymous source claimed that the Anyone But You star was with the singer for most of the night however, the publication suggested that Powell just made an appearance at the birthday party and then departed.

It is pertinent to mention that this came shortly after Powell lamented the struggles of dating in Hollywood.

Back in June, Glen confessed while speaking about how difficult it was to find love while living in the limelight in an interview with Gayle King for CBS Mornings.

In this regard, the actor began at length by admitting, “Life is moving so fast that I don't even know if I could bring someone into it, even in a healthy way, even if I tried.”

Furthermore, Daily Mail also reported that Glen pointed out that he wasn't “running from love” and admitted being open to "finding romance if the opportunity is presented itself."

Additionally, he stated, “If love comes and hits me in the face and knocks me over, I welcome it with open arms.”

Moreover, as per the outlet, Powell dated Jehane-Marie 'Gigi' Paris for three years, however, they called it quits last year.

As far as Gracie Abrams is concerned, she previously dated songwriter Blake Slatkin for five years and ended the relationship in 2022.