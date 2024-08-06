Blake Lively draws the crowd by her sense of style in NYC

Blake Lively drew the crowd by her sense of style in NYC

Blake Lively steps out in New York City while catching attention on Monday night.

The 36-year-old actress donned her Western clothes as she modeled a pair of blue jeans with leather chaps from Stella McCartney’s Resort 2025 Collection in the front.

According to Daily Mail, the It Ends With Us star paired her jeans with matching black sandal heels while donning a chunky knit cardigan in a color matching the packaging of her new haircare line, Blake Brown Beauty.

It is pertinent to mention that while promoting her upcoming movie, Blake sported a mahogany brown, leather camisole with skinny straps and a low-cut neckline.

As the Gossip Girl alum stepped out, she drew the crowd towards her by her monochromatic makeup look with a bronze smoky eye, glowing bronze cheeks and a glossy caramel-colored pout.

Furthermore, the actress left her long, blonde hair down and swept her bouncy curls to the side while showing off her shiny statement earrings.

In regards to the jewelry, she mixed and matched a pair of slim gold hoops with chunkier, flower-embellished earrings. She further accessorized with various mismatched bangle bracelets.

It is worth mentioning that the All I See Is You actress looked to be in high spirits as she recently launched her newest business venture, her Blake Brown Beauty haircare line.

As per the publication, the American actress has been promoting her upcoming drama It Ends With Us, which premieres later this week on August 9.